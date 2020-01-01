Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone 'accidentally broke into' Alcatraz

Justin Timberlake and his 'NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone "accidentally broke into" Alcatraz prison while the group was filming one of its music videos.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the Mirrors hitmaker recalled how they got into the former prison and museum without buying tickets and taking the official ferry while they were shooting the video for This I Promise You in the Redwoods National and State Parks.

"I accidentally broke into Alcatraz one time. I was in a group called 'NSYNC," he began to explain. "We were shooting a video in the redwoods outside of San Francisco and we ended up shooting this one scene on this pier directly opposite Alcatraz."

The star said he was fascinated with American gangster Al Capone, who was previously held at the facility, and admitted: "At the time I was watching The Untouchables over and over again, and I was obsessed with the fact that Al Capone, you know, they put him in Alcatraz."

After Joey agreed to join him, Justin asked crew members from the fire department to take them to Alcatraz in exchange for pictures with the singers, but as they approached the island on a boat they "realise(d) that on the mainland you're supposed to buy your tickets and then get on the ferry!'"

The pair made it into the prison, however, before they "got halfway through and just gotten to Al Capone's cell, I got a tap on my shoulder... and they're like: 'Come with me' And I was like: 'Joe, we are gonna go down in history as the dumbest people ever. We got caught breaking into a prison!'"

He added: "They let us go away with a warning, and obviously we had to pay for the tickets!"