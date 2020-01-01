NEWS Selena Gomez thinks her relationship with her fans can be 'really heavy' Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling pop stars - would like to have more direction communication with her fans, but Selena feels it can be overwhelming and has therefore recently decided to take a step back.



She told Apple Music: "I do want to have communication with my fans. You know, I used to be extremely personal, one on one, but I find that lately it's just become ... really heavy.



"I think people expect a lot more of me and want me to do more. But the truth is, I have to take care of myself and take care of my mind with things that I'm reading and listening to."



Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed she wants a boyfriend who is "genuine".



The pop star - who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - shared some of the key traits she looks for in a romantic partner, saying she wants to date someone who doesn't try to hide their true intentions.



Selena - who released her third studio album, 'Rare', earlier this year - said: "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool."



The brunette beauty also revealed she wants a partner who can make her laugh - but is still "down to earth and cool".



She added: "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool."