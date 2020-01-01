NEWS Taylor Swift almost landed cameo in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ after admitting she was a fan Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old singer was reportedly such a big fan of The CW vampire show that bosses approached her for a small role in an episode, according to starring actress Nina Dobrev.



Nina - who played Elena Gilbert and her doppelgänger Katherine Pierce from its first episode in 2009 until 2015, before making a special guest appearance in the show’s finale in 2017 - claims Taylor couldn’t fit filming into her schedule so the planned role never went ahead, but insists the singer “would have been great”.



Speaking to E! News, she said: “I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn’t work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn’t on the show. But that was a surprising one. She would have been great.”



The ‘Man’ singer is no stranger to the screen, after making her small screen television debut in an episode of ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ in 2009.



She also appeared in a 2013 episode of ‘New Girl’, and has held film roles in productions including ‘The Lorax’, ‘The Giver’, ‘Valentine’s Day’, and most recently as Bombalurina in ‘Cats’.



Taylor recently revealed she attended cat school for her role in the 2019 movie adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which taught her how to act like a feline as much as she "possibly could”.



Speaking about her love for cats - including her own pets Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button - she said: "I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like I've gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.



"And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool."