Bob Weinstein attacked brother Harvey in blistering emails

Harvey Weinstein's brother has damned his former production partner to hell, revealing he doesn't believe the fallen movie mogul's sex assault denials.

Bob Weinstein, who headed both Miramax and The Weinstein Company with his brother, fired off an email blast to his older sibling in November, 2017, shortly after Harvey was exposed as an alleged serial predator in two New York publications.

Reports suggest the older Weinstein, who was recently convicted of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree, was seeking treatment for sex addiction in rehab at the time.

The blistering email went public on Tuesday (10Mar20), a day before Harvey is scheduled to be sentenced.

In it, Bob Weinstein rages, "F**k u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That’s where u belong.

"I suppose being you, is its own hell, if u could feel it, but no chance."

Poking fun at his brother's claims that the sex he had with his accusers was all consensual, Bob adds, "OJ (Simpson), didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women."

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his wife back in 1995.

"U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness, for the acts u have perpetrated," Bob wrote.

In another email, also made public on Tuesday, Bob called Harvey a "pathological" liar, adding: "Sure all those 82 women (accusers) had nothing better to do than have consensual sex with u, and then out themselves and accuse u for sexual abuse.

"What did u ever do wrong, except bully and abuse people in your whole life and now say crap like everyone makes mistakes... U have hurt so many innocent women, your family, mine, me, your former employee, disgraced the name Weinstein. The saddest part of all this, is that u will rationalize, minimize and compartmentalize, it all away."

The correspondence, obtained by the New York Post, is contained in court papers unsealed ahead of sentencing on Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court. Harvey faces up to 29 years behind bars.