Chance the Rapper celebrates wedding anniversary with radio dedication

Chance the Rapper celebrated his first wedding anniversary by staging a Chicago, Illinois radio takeover with an hour full of love songs dedicated to his wife.

The No Problem hitmaker marked one year of marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley, on Monday (09Mar20) and pulled out all the stops, starting with a special song selection on air.

He shared the romantic radio programming with fans via Instagram, posting a photo of the couple from its wedding day alongside the news of the "commercial free hour dedicated to Kirsten" on hip-hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI.

Chance captioned the image: "Love songs from me to you babe. I love you forever. You make me special. Thank you".

He also gave fans a glimpse at the way he had decorated the couple's Chicago home, covering the apartment with red rose petals, while also gifting Kirsten with large bouquets of the flower.

Chance later posted video footage of a private dinner he had also organised for the loved-up pair.

Meanwhile, Kirsten, who shares two young daughters with Chance, gushed about her man in a sweet tribute on her Instagram page.

"1 year down and FOREBBER (sic) TO GO! I love you...," she wrote beside a snap of the two walking back up the aisle after becoming husband and wife. "today has already been the most special... I got your back and your front till the end of time. #nevaend (sic)".