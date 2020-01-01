NEWS Meghan Trainor wants kids 'within the next two years' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker would love to start a family with Daryl Sabara soon and has it all "mapped out".



Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she said: "I'll do more TV, especially when I have babies. I want to do less touring, more go to my show, write songs and then go home with my kids. I'm not pregnant right now, by the way! I wish, I would love to be. But I’m too busy. I've got it mapped out. I'm on tour with Maroon 5 after this so hopefully I’ll get to write songs and stuff. But after that tour I warned my team, 'I'm going to a doctor and asking them how does this pregnancy stuff happen? Like real fast cause I want to get pregnant now!' I want kids within the next two years, for sure."



Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer has confessed that her ovaries are "screaming" to start a family soon and she wants five children in total.



Speaking about having kids, she added: "My ovaries are crying all the time. They’re screaming! I cannot wait because all five of them are going to be the best children. Oh, yeah, I want a farm. I want all the kids in the world, especially with him. They’re gonna be the cutest. I mean, everyone saw how cute he was as a kid. Adorable."



Meghan also admitted she feels "physically ill" when she's not around her husband.



She shared: "We're so lame. Even if he has to go and take a shower, I'll be like, 'I miss you!' I feel physically ill when he leaves the room. The day just sucks when he's not there and when we finally get together at the end of the day we're like, 'That was so extra difficult. I just miss you so much!' He’s the only human being that I could be trapped in a room with, with nothing but white walls and still have the best time."