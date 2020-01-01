NEWS Ellie Goulding has found a new sense of independence since getting married Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Love Me Like You Do singer tied the knot with Caspar Jopling in August 2019 and feels that the union has liberated her.



In an interview with #Legend magazine, Ellie said: "I'm married now, so you would think that would be the cue for me to be dependent on the other person, but actually I couldn't feel more independent than I do right now.



"It's a strange paradox, because marriage seems as though it should give you some kind of closure for something. But I feel the opposite - it feels like a kind of freedom."



The 33-year-old pop star also opened up on being "confused" during her twenties and described herself as something akin to a "total mess".



She explained: "Oh wow ... you know, back then I was extremely curious. What's the word for total mess? I guess I was such a curious person, but I was very confused."



This year marks a decade since Ellie emerged onto the music scene with her debut album 'Lights' but despite the popularity of her old material she finds some of those songs "cringey".



She said: "I've definitely grown with my music and I do have to admit that when I listen to my older songs, I cringe a bit. I find them quite cringey.



"I appreciate what I was trying to say, but I just feel like I've learned so much more about how to deal with my own emotions and tough situations that I perhaps would have written them in a different way now."



She added: "My music has really been a direct reflection of me growing as a woman. It started from being a confused teenager, writing songs about how I saw heartbreak and how I viewed humans' behaviours towards one another - especially with break-ups and falling in love."