Marc Anthony postpones Maestro Cares Gala over coronavirus fears

Marc Anthony and music producer Henry Cardenas have postponed their annual Maestro Cares fundraising gala due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.



The Latin musician's charitable organisation was due to host its ninth annual Changing Lives, Building Dreams gala event in New York City on Thursday.



However, the date has now been pushed back due to the risk of guests contracting the disease, which has spread across the world since it first emerged in China in December.



A statement from charity officials to Billboard magazine reads: "After careful deliberation, given the risks posed by coronavirus, along with the recently declared state of emergency by State of New York, we have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to postpone our upcoming Maestro Cares Foundation Gala.



"Our primary focus is the health and safety of our guests, honourees, partners, community and team. We are looking to reschedule, and are working on potential dates. We will circle back with you as soon as we have further information."



Maestro Cares channels money to projects in Latin America, helping orphaned and disadvantaged children in countries including Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Chile.



This year's gala is due to honour David Beckham, Jada Pinkett Smith, chef Jose Andres, and business Mario Lopez Estrada.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the state on Saturday after the number of coronavirus cases rose to 89. As of Tuesday, the total had risen to more than 160.