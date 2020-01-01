Alex Rodriguez celebrates one year of engagement to 'amazing' Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has shared a gushing post in honour of the one-year anniversary of his proposal to fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

The New York Yankees legend proposed to his girlfriend of two years while on a romantic vacation in The Bahamas last March, and celebrating one year since the big day, the sportsman took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload a video filled with special moments of himself and Jennifer from the past year.

Beneath the clip, set to My Girl by The Temptations, Alex wrote: "One year ago on a beach in The Bahamas.... I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question... you said yes.

"Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all.

"I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can't wait to make more memories with you. I love you #HappyAnniversary."

Alex shared the special message as Jennifer was out on a mother-daughter date, taking 12-year-old Emme to the opening night of Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go? Tour in Miami, Florida.

The On The Floor singer shared a backstage snap from the gig on her Instagram Stories, writing, "When Emme bet Billie," with a string of green heart emojis.

Jennifer and Alex have yet to announce a date for their nuptials, with the hitmaker recently confessing she's in "no rush" to wed her man. It will be the fourth time the Second Act star has walked down the aisle.