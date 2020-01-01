Meghan Trainor's father doing 'so much better' after car accident

Meghan Trainor's father Gary is doing "so much better" following a car accident last month.

The 71-year-old was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a busy road in Los Angeles, and was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in a "stable condition".

And in a new interview with People, Meghan opened up about her dad's condition, revealing that he's well on the road to recovery.

"At first it was really, really scary," she said. "But he's so much better and... the hardest thing for him is to stop moving. So, we're like, 'Just rest,' and he's like, 'Hate it.'"

The All About That Bass star was in London at the time of the accident, but thankfully, her husband Daryl Sabara was able to get to the hospital quickly.

"None of us were here except my husband, and he saw the worst of it," the 26-year-old shared. "We were just FaceTiming the whole time going home and not knowing - like, we heard our information from TMZ. ... So weird, when you're in the 'famous' world, how that's where I'm getting my information from."

Meghan is very close with Gary, and he helped her write some songs on her 2011 album, Only 17. He has also accompanied her to several awards shows, including the 2016 Grammys, when she won the Best New Artist prize.

In January, Gary made a surprise appearance on The Voice U.K., when his daughter, who is a coach on the show, invited him up on stage to play Shake, Rattle and Roll on the keyboards, while fellow judge Tom Jones sang.