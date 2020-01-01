Miley Cyrus disappointed as coronavirus fears force her to cancel Australian bushfire concert

Miley Cyrus has been forced her to axe her headline performance at Australia's World Tour Bushfire Relief concert due to coronavirus fears.

The 27-year-old singer was due to headline the gig at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on Friday, alongside Lil Nas X and The Veronicas.

However, Miley took to Twitter to tell fans that she's had no choice but to pull out of the performance.

"Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show," she wrote.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

Following Miley's announcement, the concert organisers said her decision to pull out had left them with no choice other than to cancel the entire event.

"We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly," a statement from entertainment company TEG Dainty read.

They added that the concert on Saturday night, with headliner Robbie Williams, would still be going ahead. British singer Robbie tweeted on Tuesday that he was en route to Australia, writing: "I'm on board, about to take off for Australia - Melbourne I can't wait to see you this week."