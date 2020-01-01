Katy Perry hopes unborn baby and late grandmother will meet in soul waiting room

Katy Perry hopes her grandmother gets the chance to meet her unborn child in the netherworld before she gives birth later this year.

The pregnant star's 99-year-old grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, passed away on Sunday (08Mar20), days after the Roar hitmaker confirmed she was expecting fiance Orlando Bloom's kid, and the singer has taken to Instagram to share a deep and touching dedication.

In it she muses over a chance encounter between her child and her grandma.

"I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so," Perry writes.

"If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include 'are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!' There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh (to be honest) grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally," she added.

In addition to the post, she shared a slideshow of images of Anne, including one of her with former U.S. President Barack Obama and another with her fiance, Bloom.

She concluded, "May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them."