Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

The Hindu festival of colour, which marks the start of spring, officially began on Monday, but the couple joined the Baywatch beauty's friends and family members for a party in Mumbai on Friday (06Mar20) in anticipation of the annual event, during which pigmented powder is typically thrown into the air, leaving revellers covered in vibrant hues.

Nick, who wed Priyanka in India in December, 2018, shared photos and a short video clip of the bash on Instagram, showing the couple's white outfits stained orange, with the singer's face and hair also covered in bright powder.

"My first Holi! (Five days early)," he captioned the posts. "So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi".

Priyanka also uploaded shots on her social media page, writing, "Holi came early for us this year.. so much fun celebrating it with friends & family back home..."

Meanwhile, they weren't the only celebrities taking in the festivities - Zoe Saldana and her artist husband, Marco Perego, took their three sons to a Holi celebration on Friday, too.

The Avengers: Endgame star posted a snap of the smiling pair posing with its kids, all covered in various coloured powders, and wrote, "Happy Holi #sharing parts of the #world with our #boys".