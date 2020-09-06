NEWS The Divine Comedy announce 5 nights at the Barbican Newsdesk Share with :







Today the Barbican announces an epic five consecutive night concert run by The Divine Comedy (2 – 6 September 2020) in celebration of the band’s thirtieth anniversary. Performing as an eleven-piece ensemble, they will play two albums in full each night in chronological order as follows:



Liberation / Promenade (Wed 2 Sep)

Casanova / A Short Album About Love (Thu 3 Sep)

Fin de Siecle / Regeneration (Fri 4 Sep)

Absent Friends / Victory For The Comic Muse (Sat 5 Sep)

Bang Goes The Knighthood / Foreverland (Sun 6 Sep)



Later the same month, the band will repeat the five nights at the Cité de la Musique in Paris.



Venus, Cupid, Folly and Time – Thirty Years of The Divine Comedy

Wed 2 – Sun 6 Sep 2020, Barbican Hall, 7.30pm

Tickets £25 - 40 plus booking fee



In 1990 Neil Hannon signed his first deal and started releasing records under the name The Divine Comedy. Thirty years, twelve great albums and hundreds of mesmerising live shows later, Hannon is rightly adjudged one of the finest singer songwriters of his generation. To mark the anniversary, Divine Comedy Records are remastering and reissuing nine of the band's classic albums on CD, LP and digital. The reissued albums plus a new twelve volume CD boxset entitled Venus, Cupid, Folly and Time - Thirty Years of The Divine Comedy will be released on 21 August 2020 and are available to preorder now from www.thedivinecomedy.com