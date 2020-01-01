Niall Horan: 'OCD comments were taken out of context'

Niall Horan has insisted comments he made about suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) were "half taken out of context".

During a 2018 chat with German magazine Zeit Leo, the Slow Hands star revealed that he had a mild version of the condition, in which sufferers feel the need to check things or perform certain routines repeatedly.

Niall explained the condition affects his live shows and told the publication: "I have one fixed sequence. I always have to sing in the same order, move and so on.

"I'll basically do everything immediately, otherwise I'll get nervous quickly. That's why in school I learned to start studying for tests very early. Otherwise, I'd be afraid of the pressure."

However, in a new interview with GQ Hype, Niall backtracked on his remarks.

"I said it in an interview one time and then suddenly the headlines were, 'Niall struggles with mental health issue,' where actually it was more like, 'I'm just very organised; my house looks clean,' I'm very Virgo in that sense," the former One Direction singer shared.

The 26-year-old, who releases his second solo effort Heartbreak Weather on Friday, went on to confess he doesn't get fazed by the hype surrounding one-off comments, as he uses his social media platforms to communicate with fans and set the record straight.

"I have a good laugh with them on Twitter... I just try to level out the celebrity thing, bring it back down to zero, because that's how it should be," Niall added. "Society has decided that we're above everyone else, when actually, if you give us a chance, we're just completely normal people that do a weird job."