Katy Perry mourning grandmother

Katy Perry is mourning the death of her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.



The popstar has been in Australia to perform at Sunday's ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final, singing live for the first time since announcing she is pregnant with her first child by her fiance, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.



On Monday, she shared some sad news as she revealed to her social media followers that her grandmother had died at the age of 99.



"A song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. (heart emoji) Ann Pearl Hudson (heart emoji)," the musician tweeted, alongside a link to a choral version of the Bill Douglas song Deep Peace.



She also wrote a lengthy tribute to her grandmother on Instagram alongside a slideshow of snaps of them together.

"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did," she wrote. "Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.



"May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them."



The star took her grandmother to awards shows and she appeared in her fly-on-the-wall documentary Part of Me.