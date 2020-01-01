NEWS Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry's dad Keith is thrilled his daughter is set to become a new mum.



The 35-year-old singer announced the happy pregnancy news in her Never Worn White music video, which she dropped on Wednesday night.



At the end of the video, the camera panned away and showed Katy cradling her growing bump.



And while Katy has spoken openly about the difficult relationship she has with her religious parents Keith and Mary, the U.S. pastor told Britain's The Sun newspaper he was thrilled to hear Katy was expecting her first baby with fiance Orlando Bloom.



"I'm a happy man. Orlando is a great guy and she'll be a good momma. We've been hoping this would happen. She really wanted a family. Everyone is pleased," he said.



Keith added he and his wife knew about the pregnancy "very early on".



Katy gave her first performance since announcing the happy news on Sunday, as she played to 86,000 cricket fans at the women's T20 World Cup final in Australia.



Wearing a pink sequinned jumpsuit with matching cape as she took the stage, the Dark Horse singer gestured to her bump and shouted, "I hope it's a girl," during her show.



Katy also suggested she would continue to perform for as long as she feels able, adding: "I'm joining the force of working mums out there. I love what I do. It doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."