Brooklyn Beckham celebrates 21 with family and famous friends

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their eldest son's 21st birthday on Saturday (07Mar20) by booking Stormzy to headline his party.

The couple also invited Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton and Geri Horner to join in the fun as Brooklyn's party raged on into the early hours of Sunday.

Victoria has shared images from the big bash on Instagram, including shots of the proud parents hugging.

"Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham... I love u so much @davidbeckham," she wrote.

One sweet photo also featured the Beckhams' daughter, Harper, dancing with Stormzy, while Victoria also posted a photo of the mini-Spice Girls reunion with Horner and Bunton.

Brooklyn also took to social media to offer up snaps from his party, reportedly held on the grounds of the family's home in the Cotswolds, England.

His photos included shots of the birthday boy with his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, and his girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz.

"Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night," he wrote. "to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget."