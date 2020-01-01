Selena Gomez: 'My first kiss with Dylan Sprouse was one of the worst days of my life'

Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was "one of the worst days of my life".

The Rare hitmaker and the actor kissed on camera when they appeared in the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody back in 2006, and the scene marked Selena's first screen kiss.

However, at the time she had a major crush on Dylan's twin brother Cole, which left her despondent.

"I thought we were going to be together," Selena said, talking about Riverdale star Cole during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I guest starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn't get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss."

When Kelly asked the star to clarify whether it was her first-ever kiss, or just her first smooch on camera, Selena insisted: "On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life."

The singer and actress first revealed her crush on Cole in an Instagram post last September (19), as she toured her old bedroom and showed off a scribble that read, 'Selena + Cole Sprouse forever".