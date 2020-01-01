Dolly Parton wants to return to Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton is keen to celebrate her 75th birthday on the cover of Playboy magazine.

The country legend last graced the front of the men's magazine in 1978 - when she donned a Playboy Bunny outfit - and now she'd like to celebrate her mid-70s next year with a return to the late Hugh Hefner's famous publication.

"I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," the Jolene singer told 60 Minutes Australia. "I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they’ll go for it - I don’t know if they will - if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75."

And she'd happily don the same Playboy Bunny gear, adding, "I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

In the interview, the icon also discussed plastic surgery.

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have," she said. "The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

Parton is set to be highlighted in a documentary special, Biography: Dolly, which will chronicle her career and feature interviews with 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Dolly will turn 75 in January (21).