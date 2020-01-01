NEWS Pussycat Dolls praise Jennifer Lopez for helping fight 'ageism' in the music industry Newsdesk Share with :







The Pussycat Dolls have praised Jennifer Lopez for fighting ageism and creating a "new era" in music.



Stars Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, and Jessica Sutta made their musical comeback last year with new single React, but have been criticised after a string of raunchy performances, featuring skimpy costumes and provocative routines.



Speaking to Australia's The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Jessica, 37, clapped back at critics of the singers' ages, insisting: "There's more acceptance now.



"You've got J-Lo at 50 whos looking at fabulous as ever, and Lizzo who is all about self-love and owning it. It's a new era, and there's no rules anymore."



Nicole, 41, made similar comments, sharing: "I mean if there is a time to be more provocative, it's when you're grown up, when you're comfortable in your skin and you fully accept yourself, right?"



She went on to insist inspiring confidence and power has always been the group's message to their fans.



The Pussycat Dolls will embark on their Unfinished Business tour next month, which begins in Dublin, Ireland on 5 April.