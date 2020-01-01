NEWS Aitch, AJ Tracey and Tay Keith set for highest new entry with Rain collaboration Newsdesk Share with :







Aitch and AJ Tracey set for highest new entry of the week, their new Tay Keith-produced collaboration, Rain, opens at Number 3 on today’s Official Chart First Look after 48 hours. If Rain maintains its momentum, it will become 20 year-old Manchester rapper Aitch’s 5th Top 10 single in less than a year. See all of Aitch’s hits to date and where they charted.



Reigning chart topper The Weeknd on track to secure fifth week at Number 1, while Saint Jhn is a non-mover in second place.



Big climbs on the horizon for Dua Lipa and Tones & I – Dua Lipa’s Physical leaps five slots, placing it on course for a new peak of Number 8 on Friday, while former Number 1 Dance Monkey rebounds six places to Number 13.



Sam Smith also jumps four spots to Number 19 after two days, To Die For previously peaked at Number 20 in its opening week.