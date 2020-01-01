NEWS Ronan Keating is too busy to have a vasectomy Newsdesk Share with :







The former Boyzone singer - who has Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, with first wife Yvonne and two-year-old Cooper with pregnant wife Storm - is amazed he's got such a large brood but won't be paying any attention to his spouse's recent request he gets sterilised because their family is now complete.



He told Event magazine: "Five kids. Like my mam and dad. When I was Jack's age I was married and had him!

"I'm not having the snip. I don't have the time - I've too much to do."



When he's not working, the Magic FM DJ loves cooking for his family.



He said: "It keeps me calm. I have a glass of wine and I like the methodical process of cooking."



Ronan's first marriage ended in 2010 after it was revealed he'd had a six-month affair with backing dancer Francine Cornell and he was partly relieved when the truth came out and tarnished his saintly reputation.



He said: "None of us were [saints]. We are all human. Humans make mistakes."



The 43-year-old singer now has a good relationship with Yvonne.



He simply said: "We got married very young."



When he first found fame as a teenager, Ronan turned to alcohol to cope with scrutiny.



He said: "Initially I would just drink. I'm Irish. That's the culture. There were no cafes when I grew up, just pubs.



"On Sundays, after mass, my folks would go to the pub for a couple of drinks and me and my sister and brothers would be left in the car park with a ton of other kids who'd also been left there by their parents. We'd have a riot. A lot of life was focused around pubs, so I drank."



And after his mother, Marie, died, the 'Life is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker was drinking a bottle of Jack Daniel's a night but has now learned to "deal with" his problems.



He said: "And then you get older. You learn to deal with your stresses and keep going."