NEWS Ellie Goulding relies on regular exercise and literature to help fight her mental health issues







The 33-year-old pop star - who has frequently spoken about her experience with mental health conditions - uses exercise and her love of books as a means of dealing with panic attacks and anxiety.



Ellie said: "Whenever I'm feeling a bit low and I think, 'Oh, I'll just go on Twitter and see what people are saying about me,' I sometimes watch a documentary or a silly film, but mainly I read books.



"When I get lost in fiction, it helps."



Ellie freely admits her first few years in the spotlight were a struggle, confessing she didn't enjoy "being thrust in front of cameras".



The 'Anything Could Happen' hitmaker told the BBC: "I thought that was just what my life was going to be, and what I'd signed up to.



"It's only in the last four years I've realised that's not how it had to be. I wish there'd been a little more help."



Ellie also admitted that, at times, she's felt "felt really, really low".



But, she added: "I'm feeling good now."



Meanwhile, Ellie recently teased details of her upcoming album, saying it'll feature her observations of "life and relationships".



The blonde beauty hasn't released an album since 'Delirium' in 2015, and she admitted that her new record was actually finished "a long time ago".



Ellie - who married Caspar Jopling in 2019 - said: "I wrote it a long time ago, so it's been a long time coming.



"I've had it for a bit so it's still my usual observations of the way that I see life and relationships."