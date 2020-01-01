NEWS Niall Horan found it 'tough' to write some of the break-up songs on his new album Newsdesk Share with :







Niall's second solo album is believed to have been inspired by his split from Hailee Steinfeld and Niall admitted that he had a hard time writing some of the more emotional tracks.



Speaking about the song, 'Put A Little Love On Me', Niall told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I wrote it when it was raining and it's like, 'I'm sad, we're finished, put a little love on me'. It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it."



Niall, 26, also admitted 'Arms Of A Stranger' detailed the feeling of trying to get over a lost love with the help of someone new.



He explained: "'Arms Of A Stranger' is more concept-based and is that feeling of when you do finish up with someone. It's that feeling of, 'we're done and now I'm lying in the arms of a stranger, trying to get over you'. That's literally what the chorus is. It's very on the nose."



And Niall revealed that the track 'Everywhere' was inspired by his own experience of being haunted by the memories of ex.



He said: "'Everywhere' is when you're walking around and you feel like you absolutely see that person everywhere you go and in my case, I was seeing that a lot. You feel like you see them on the tube and feel like you see them everywhere you go. It was one of the first things I wrote down because that's one of the feelings that you get when you go through something like that, you feel like you see that person all the time."