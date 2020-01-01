Sheryl Crow: 'Being a single mum wouldn't have been my first choice'

Sheryl Crow admits adopting her two kids as a single mum wouldn't have been her first choice in life.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter adopted sons Wyatt, now 12, in 2007, and, Levi, now nine, in 2010, and the Soak Up the Sun star tells Yahoo Entertainment, “It wouldn’t have been my first choice to do it by myself.

“But to be perfectly honest, I feel like the way that my life has — I keep saying the way that it rolled out, but it really is true — the way things have happened for me have not been conventional," she adds.

When Sheryl first considered the idea of adopting as a single parent, she grappled with breaking the norms she was brought up with.

"Because I was raised in a really conventional household with two parents that are still married, 65 years, that you limit yourself by saying, ‘Well this is the way that it’s supposed to go down, this is the way it’s supposed to look'," she says.

But for the Prove You Wrong star, being able to give two kids a loving home was reason enough to go against the norms she'd known all her life.

"To be able to just say, you know what, I feel a motherly instinct and desire for children and I’m gonna row the boat halfway and we’ll see if it comes and meets me, and it did," Sheryl shares. "Sometimes taking your perception of the way you think your life is supposed to look, taking that out of the picture really does create so much incredible opportunity.”