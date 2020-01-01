Lewis Capaldi unveils Liveline mental health scheme

Lewis Capaldi has launched a new mental health programme to help concertgoers manage anxiety and panic attacks at shows.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker will unveil Liveline at upcoming dates on his ongoing tour through the United Kingdom, offering support services to fans.

"One in 10 people have anxiety, and we saw that there was an opportunity for us to provide that support for people," Liveline co-founder Jack Williamson tells The Guardian. "People were saying, 'Thank you, I feel less alone', or, 'I have social anxiety and that's stopped me from coming to your shows'."

Liveline offers a number of services to fans to prevent panic attacks at concerts, including a help desk, a quiet space, medical staff and access to trained mental health professionals. The company also provides concertgoers with the opportunity to find gig buddies online before the performance starts.

Williamson hopes Liveline will inspire more artists to follow his and Capaldi's lead by providing mental health services at concerts.

"Ultimately I don't care who does it as long as it gets done," he said. "In an ideal world this support would be available at any venue. Even if it only helps one person, it's worth it."