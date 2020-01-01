NEWS Sheryl Crow says being a single mom 'was not my first choice' Newsdesk Share with :







The 58-year-old singer-songwriter adopted sons Wyatt, 12, and Levi, nine, on her own but admitted raising kids by herself was not something she initially wanted to do.



She told Yahoo Entertainment: "It wouldn't have been my first choice to do it by myself. But to be perfectly honest, I feel like the way that my life has rolled out, the way things have happened for me have not been conventional.



"I think because I was raised in a really conventional household with two parents that are still married, 65 years, that you limit yourself by saying, 'Well this is the way that it's supposed to go down, this is the way it's supposed to look'. To be able to just say, you know what, I feel a motherly instinct and desire for children and I'm gonna row the boat halfway and we'll see if it comes and meets me, and it did... Sometimes taking your perception of the way you think your life is supposed to look, taking that out of the picture really does create so much incredible opportunity."



Sheryl is raising her sons in Nashville, Tennessee because she doesn't want them growing up in the spotlight.



She explained: "I want them to decide at what point they want to be living their lives in the public eye...I am proud of them and they are precious and beautiful and the most incredible, perfect boys in the world. I can say safely that the way that it's rolled out for me has been really a blessing that everything that I wanted to do selfishly when I was younger, I've gotten that out of my system, and now it's all about my boys."