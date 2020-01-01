NEWS Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom has helped her become 'the best version' of herself Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Never Worn White’ hitmaker is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé - whom she has been dating on and off since 2016 - and has credited the 43-year-old actor with allowing her to “evolve” and discover who she really is.



She said: "I've consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself.”



And whilst the pair do have disagreements at times, Katy insists they always talk it out and find the “light” at the end of their “friction”.



She added: "There's a lot of friction between my partner and I. But, that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light.”



Katy also spoke about her journey through fame, as she said she’s “profoundly grateful” to have survived in the spotlight without falling victim to addictive substances.



Speaking during an appearance on ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, she said: "I'm glad I've been able to come out the other side of this incredible journey that's almost been 12 years of being in the spotlight and I'm really profoundly grateful that I'm not hooked on drugs or I'm not a huge alcoholic. I’ve got my head on my shoulders. I have compassion for anyone that's going through that, but being in this industry will turn you into an insane person if you let it.”



The ‘Roar’ hitmaker surprised fans this week when she revealed she is expecting her first child with Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr- during the music video for ‘Never Worn White’.

At the end of the video, Katy can be seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to Instagram to confirm the news.



The 35-year-old singer said: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.



"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."