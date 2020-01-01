Drake sues merchandise companies over OVO owl logo

Drake is taking legal action against executives of two merchandise brands for allegedly copying his OVO owl logo.

The God's Plan hitmaker founded his OVO Clothing company back in 2011, selling apparel including T-shirts, sweatshirts, varsity jackets, baseball hats and sneakers featuring the image.

In papers obtained by TMZ, the star claims officials of Australian company Bellroy "changed the design of the owl by altering its posture, width, wings and feet in order to blatantly mimic the OVO owl," suggesting the changes were intentionally made to maximise similarities with Drake's brand.

OVO bosses are taking legal action now because, while Bellroy first sold wallets, smartphone cases and small luggage, it recently added footwear and clothing to its collection, which Drake's organisation says is the core of OVO's business.

The company alleges officials of Bellroy and Los Angeles-based brand Clae are misleading consumers into thinking they're in partnership with OVO and are profiting off Drake's brand's image.

It is suing for trademark infringement and is asking for an injunction to stop Bellroy and Clae from using its owl, damages, and any profits they have made so far.