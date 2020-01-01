Natalie Maines stands by Iraq War comments that sparked country music blackout

The Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines will never regret speaking out against the Iraq War, even though it led to a band blacklist across the country music industry for over a decade.

The trio is promoting its first album in 14 years, Gaslighter, and Natalie explains the band took a long break following the backlash from the 2003 controversy, and in a new Allure interview, the singer admits she still can't believe anti-President George W. Bush comments she made during a show in Manchester, England created such a storm back home in the U.S.

"When we started doing this music, I liked the people in our industry," she says. "We always waved that country flag when people would say it wasn't cool. And then to see how quickly the entire industry turned on us... I was shocked that people thought that we were different than what we were. I always felt like we were so genuine."

The Dixie Chicks became the target of a boycott while protesters, who burned their CDs, demanded Maines apologise for her criticism of Bush's decision to enter the Middle Eastern conflict.

The backlash prompted a 14-year hiatus, but Natalie doesn't regret saying what she said.

"I have no regrets, but the responsible part of me doesn't want to put people through s**t," she said. "When I think back, it's like that (Gwyneth Paltrow) movie Sliding Doors, right? Where would we be today if I hadn't said that? That's interesting. I really don't know if I would take it back."

The Dixie Chicks' Gaslighter is released in May (20).