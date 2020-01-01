Justin Bieber inspired Demi Lovato to get sober following overdose

Demi Lovato looked to Justin Bieber for inspiration following her 2018 overdose.

The star was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home in July, 2018, with the near-fatal incident prompting the star to seek specialist help on her journey to sobriety.

The Confident star has since made a full recovery and, during her guest-hosting stint on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the singer told guest Justin he helped her through the difficult time.

"When I struggled last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration because you've been through this and you've come out of the other side and I really just admire the man that you are today," she said.

Changes star Justin replied: "Thank you for saying that."

Justin, 25, has turned his life around after a difficult few years during which he was addicted to marijuana and pills, and he spoke openly about his struggle in his recent YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Meanwhile, Demi, who recently celebrated a year of sobriety, made her musical comeback at the Grammys last month, performing her single Anyone, and dropped her empowerment anthem I Love Me on Friday.