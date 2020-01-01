NEWS Lewis Capaldi reclaims top album spot Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent returns to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, clocking up a ninth non-consecutive week at the top. Buy tickets below.



Leading on streams, the biggest album of last year is back at the summit, almost doubling the performance of its closest competition, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall, Asleep Where Do We Go? (2). Last week’s chart-topper, Map of The Soul: 7 by BTS slips to Number 3.



This week’s highest new entry comes from American rapper Lil Baby, who lands his first UK Top 10 album with My Turn (6). 98% of the record’s opening week figure came from streams.



Five Finger Death Punch return with F8, the week’s biggest digital download. Landing at Number 7, it matches the peak of the metal band’s previous album And Justice for None and marks their third Top 10 album in the UK. Further down, legendary guitarist James Taylor lands his fifth Top 20 with his nineteenth studio album American Standard at Number 11.



Another big Top 20 entry this week comes from electronica musician Caribou, debuting at Number 13 with Suddenly, the Canadian artist’s second Top 20.



Finally, Mabel leaps nine places to Number 15 with High Expectations following the release of her new single Boyfriend.



