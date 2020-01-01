NEWS Demi Lovato confronts past demons in I Love Me video Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Lovato confronts her past demons in the music video for her new tune, I Love Me.



The singer dropped her latest track on Friday, and in the accompanying visual - her first since her overdose in 2018 - she references her battles with addiction and the breakdown of her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, 40, in 2016 after six years.



The video features Demi lounging around a spacious New York loft, as she battles 'good' and 'evil' versions of herself, before heading out into the street where she is confronted by images from her past.



Demi, 27, passes two little girls, which are believed to represent her and her sister Madison De La Garza, before encountering a raunchy diva surrounded by security, who supposedly represents her Confident era.



She also passes a band on the street, which bears a striking resemblance to herself and the Jonas Brothers in Disney movie Camp Rock, and later touches the arm of a woman being wheeled into an ambulance, symbolising her overdose.



A bride and groom also make an appearance, which seems to reference ex Wilmer's recent engagement to 28-year-old model Amanda Pacheco.



Speaking about the track on Apple Music's New Music Daily podcast, Demi said: "It's an anthem... It talks about how hard we are on ourselves and this, the negative self-talk. You know, how easily we can listen to that. But when is loving yourself gonna be enough?



"We really are all we have. At the end of the day when we enter this world and when we leave this world, our souls are all we have. It's important to respect them, treat our bodies like temples, and love ourselves as much as possible."