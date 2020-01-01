NEWS Camila Cabello: 'Relationships can be exhausting' Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello has admitted her relationship with Shawn Mendes can be "exhausting".



The former Fifth Harmony singer found love with Shawn last year after rekindling a friendship, with her new beau inspiring her latest album, Romance.



Speaking at the Global Awards 2020 in London on Thursday, where she took home the Best Female prize and performed for the star-studded crowd, Camila confessed in a chat with Britain's Capital FM that being in a relationship "takes it out of you".



When asked if she was planning more musical collaborations with Shawn, she reflected, "I want more, we want more but honestly, we're being in our twenties," prompting speculation that their schedules were too busy to book studio time.



However, the My Oh My hitmaker continued: "No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you... We can't even go to the studio, we can't, yeah. We're trying to calm down."



The couple's last collaboration was the hit Senorita, which topped charts worldwide when it dropped last summer.