NEWS Katy Perry's mum ruined pregnancy reveal Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry's mum ruined her elaborate pregnancy reveal.



The Dark Horse singer announced on Wednesday that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, with the baby due this summer.



Speaking about the happy news on Mikey Piff's SiriusXM radio show on Thursday, Katy explained that she'd organised a fun way to tell her family about the baby - by having it printed on a wine label.



But her mum foiled the plan when she spotted the wine bottle on a visit to her daughter's house.



"She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she's like, 'What is this?'" Katy recalled. "And that's how it happened. And I was like, 'Well, you ruined the surprise,' but I guess mums have intuition unlike any other, right?"



Elsewhere in the interview, Katy insisted she has no plans to slow down anytime soon, despite the pregnancy announcement, and is looking forward to becoming a working mum.



"I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she smiled. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."



Katy revealed she was pregnant in the music video to her new single Never Worn White.