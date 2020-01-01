NEWS Flora Cash admit every song on their new album is about their marriage 'on some level' Newsdesk Share with :







Husband and wife duo Cole Randall and Shpresa Lleshaj have been making music together since they first met through the music website SoundCloud back in 2012, and their relationship ends up forming the inspiration for many of their lyrics on the tracks on their LP 'Baby, It's Okay'. Buy tickets below.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Cole - who tied the knot with Shpresa in 2013 - explained: "Every song on some level is about our relationship, because basically we do spend all of our time together. If you write about your life, and most of your life is spent with this other person then that's the well you draw from.



"Then there's other stuff like previous relationships, friendships, struggles, and things we've dealt with, loss, psychological issues and that kind of stuff. The relationship makes its way in there quite a bit."



Shpresa insists neither she nor Cole hold back in their lyrics and are prepared to air their issues with each other in their music in a similar way to how lovers Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks did in their songs on Fleetwood Mac's iconic 1977 LP 'Rumours'.



When asked if their tracks cover both the good and bad aspects of their relationship, Shpresa explained: "Absolutely, yeah. We are very honest about anything going on in our heads and lives and we are going to continue to be honest."



The pair are adamant that they always want to be "open and honest" about their relationship after seeing the impact the lyric video for their single 'You're Somebody Else' - which featured in Netflix horror series 'Locke & Key' - had on their fans.



The video and song led to countless fans feeling inspired to share their own stories and personal journeys with them and the duo now want to carry on that dialogue with their supporters.



Shpresa said: "We try to be very honest with anything going on in our lives and our heads."



Cole added: "The lyric video for 'You're Somebody Else' became this massive group therapy thing where people were writing in the comments, like, five paragraphs detailing all these personal things in their lives.



"Our perspective is that people know if you're putting a filter on things. One of the things that struck us is a lot of people experience those kind of feelings, I don't think It's just our fans. People have been so honest and vulnerable with us that we owe it to them to continue being open and honest as well."



Flora Cash's album 'Baby, It's Okay' is available on Friday (06.03.20) and they then head out on their 'Baby, It's Okay Tour' which kicks off in Vancouver, Canada, on March 21.



'Baby, It's Okay Tour' dates:



MARCH

21 - Vancouver - Fortune

22 - Seattle - Columbia City Theatre

23 - Portland - Doug Fir Lounge

25 - San Francisco - The Independent

26 - Los Angeles - Roxy Theatre

27 - Santa Ana - La Santa

28 - Phoenix - Valley Bar

30 - Salt Lake City - Metro

31 - Denver - Bluebird



APRIL

1 - Kansas City - Record Bar

3 - Dallas - House of Blues

4 - Austin - Parish

6 - Atlanta - Aisle 5

7 - Nashville - Basement East

9 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall

10 - Minneapolis - Fine Line

11 - Milwaukee - Back Room @ Collectivo

13 - New York - Bowery Ballroom

14 - Philadelphia - The Foundry

15 - Washington - U Street Music Hall

16 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall

18 - Toronto - The Velvet Underground



