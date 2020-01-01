NEWS Kendrick Lamar has launched a new 'at service company' with frequent collaborator Dave Free Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old rap star - who hasn't released a studio album since 2017's 'Damn' - has released details of his new project, pgLang, which specialises in music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts.



The overarching ambition behind the company is to deliver "stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages".



pgLang explained: "We embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger. pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media."



Kendrick has also posted about the new company on his Instagram page, although specific details about pgLang remain scarce.



Meanwhile, Kendrick previously admitted he sees himself as a conduit for a message bigger than him.



The rap star is one of the world's best-selling artists - but Kendrick also thinks his music carries important ideas.



He said: "I always felt like God used me as a vessel, whether to share my flaws, my intellect, my pain ... [I've] always been a vessel.



"I can say the nastiest thing on record but I still feel like that's [being] a vessel. You need to hear it. I can't sugarcoat the reality."



Kendrick also revealed he avoids social media reaction to his own music, admitting he struggles to be objective when people comment on his work.



The Grammy-winning star explained: "The internet is a tricky place, man. The way our minds work and the psychological matter; we're only going to see the good things anyway. We're going to block out the negative things."