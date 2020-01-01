Enrique Iglesias was 'a little scared' introducing twins to new baby

Enrique Iglesias was "a little scared" about how his two-year-old twins would react to having a new sibling.

The Hero hitmaker and his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, quietly welcomed their third child, a girl named Mary - or Masha in her mother's native Russian - in late January.

But while Enrique is typically very private, he has now opened up about his new life as a father-of-three.

The singer, who announced a joint tour with Ricky Martin on Wednesday, revealed that while he was excited about expanding the couple's family, he worried about how son Nicholas and daughter Lucy would adapt to their new roles.

"There's a two year difference, so I was a little scared," he told People.com. "I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic.

"When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"

However, Enrique didn't need to be concerned at all, because everything has gone "very smoothly".

"They actually love it," the 44-year-old smiled.

The musician has started seeking advice from his new touring partner about taking his young family on the road, as Ricky is father to four children - 11-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14-month-old daughter Lucia, and four-month-old son Renn.

"We were actually talking about that, you know, like being on the road with kids," Enrique shared. "Ricky was giving me some advice.

"It's tough. It's tough, but it's doable. Obviously, we're fortunate enough that if we want to do it, we can do it."

Enrique will have a little time to settle into new fatherhood before he and Ricky hit the road - their 21-city North American arena tour will begin in Phoenix, Arizona on 5 September.