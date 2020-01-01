Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa among winners at Global Awards 2020

Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were among the big winners at the Global Awards 2020 in London on Thursday night.

The Senorita star took home the Best Female gong, and also performed at the star-studded ceremony held at the Eventim Apollo, delighting fans with a rendition of her tunes Havana and My Oh My.

It was Camila's second time winning the award, as she previously emerged victorious as Best Female back in 2018.

Other winners on the evening included Dua, who was accompanied by her parents and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Taking to the stage to accept the Best British Act prize, the 24-year-old gushed: "Thank you so much, wow, what an honour this is. I'm so lucky to be up here, especially alongside artists who I admire so much. Thank you to my fans and my listeners, thank you for supporting the music.

"I was so nervous putting new music out and I'm so grateful for the response so thank you for giving me the confidence to continue doing what I love the most."

She concluded her speech by giving her father a special birthday shout out.

Lewis Capaldi was a double winner at the ceremony, taking home the Mass Appeal Award and the gong for Most Played Song 2019 for Someone You Loved, but couldn't attend the event due to being in Glasgow.

Appearing in a video message, however, the hilarious Scotsman quipped he'd misheard the prize he'd won.

"Best A*s Appeal, what a treat," he grinned. "For so long my tush has gone unrewarded despite me working on it day by day, so to finally have some recognition is such a treat."

The full list of winners at the Global Awards 2020 is as follows:

Best British Act - Dua Lipa

Best Group - Jonas Brothers

Best Female - Camila Cabello

Best Male - Ed Sheeran

Rising Star Award - Aitch

Best Pop - Tones & I

Best Hip Hop or R&B - Stormzy

Mass Appeal Award - Lewis Capaldi

Most Played Song 2019 - Lewis Capaldi

Best Song of 2019 - Harry Styles for Lights Up

Best Indie - Stereophonics

Global Special Award - Stereophonics

The LBC Award - PC Stuart Outten

Best Podcast - Chris and Rosie Ramsey's Shagged, Married, Annoyed

Best Classical Artist - Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The Very Award - Regenerate charity co-founder Andy Smith