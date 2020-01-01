Grimes confirms she's expecting first child with Elon Musk

Grimes has confirmed her tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk is the father of her first child.

The singer, born Claire Boucher, has bared her baby bump in the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, and in the accompanying interview she reveals reports suggesting the entrepreneur is set to become a six-time father are correct.

She also insists the pregnancy was not a big surprise.

"It's a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it," she tells the publication. "It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of (having) unprotected sex.

"I'm just like, 'I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated'. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment."

Her relationship with Tesla boss Musk, already a father of five, was also a factor in her decision.

"I do actually just really love my boyfriend," Grimes adds.

The 31 year old has been dating the Tesla CEO since 2018, and reveals she was not prepared for the attention surrounding their relationship: "No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all," she shares. "Not that I'm mad about it. I just didn't think it would be a thing."