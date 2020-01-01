NEWS Slipknot have cancelled their Asia tour because of the coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Corey Taylor and co issued a statement on Twitter in regards to the postponement of their upcoming gigs, including their two-day Knotfest festival in Tokyo, Japan, which was due to begin on March 20, as well as shows in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila.



Frontman Corey insisted it "was the only responsible decision that could be made” to ensure the safety of fans, their crew and everyone involved in putting on their gigs.



Those who purchased tickets for the concerts will be able to get full refunds from their point of purchase.



The 'All Hope Is Gone' rockers have promised to bring Knotsfest back to Asia "very soon".



They wrote: "In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.



"While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first.



"Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.



"Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon, and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible."



Slipknot aren't the only musicians pulling shows because of the virus, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Stormzy and Mariah Carey have all had to cancel gigs as a result of the widespread outbreak.



Some festivals could also be affected.



It was just reported that Miami's Ultra Festival could be pushed back to 2021, whilst Glastonbury in England is "closely monitoring" the situation.



The organisers behind the legendary music event commented after the UK's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that "reducing mass gatherings" may have to be an option amid the spread of the virus.



Glastonbury's Head of Event Operations, Adrian Coombs said: "Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year's event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.



"We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.



"With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation."



Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross have already been confirmed for the iconic festival - which is being staged between June 24 and June 28 - with Lana Del Rey also recently being added to the bill.