Lewis Capaldi sent congratulatory text to ex-girlfriend after she won 'Love Island'

The 23-year-old singer - who recently won the Best New Artist and Song of the Year accolades at the BRIT Awards - and Paige dated each other for around one year, and despite their split, they remain on friendly terms.



Paige, 22 - who won the popular dating show - told the BBC: "I actually text him to say congratulations on his BRITs. Yeah, he text me back to congratulate me on 'Love Island' so it's good but I haven't really had a chance to catch up with anybody."



Asked about their relationship these days, Paige added: "We're still good friends."



Prior to starring on 'Love Island', Paige was widely known simply as Lewis' ex-girlfriend.



But the blonde beauty knew Lewis long before he became a chart-topping singer, and despite his recent success, she still doesn't look at him as a superstar.



She said: "I think because I knew Lewis before, I don't know him as the superstar. He's always just been Lewis to me. It's normal."



Meanwhile, Lewis previously revealed his hit single 'Someone You Loved' was inspired by his late grandmother - and not by Paige.



The record was a huge commercial success, topping the charts in the UK, and receiving a Song of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards.



Speaking at the BRIT Awards, Lewis - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months - explained: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on 'Love Island'.



"It's actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago. I hope to god that ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV dating show."



