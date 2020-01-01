NEWS Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak Newsdesk Share with :







The couple - who announced this week they are expecting their first child together - were planning to tie the knot this summer in Japan, but have reportedly been forced to press pause on the nuptials, because of the ongoing virus.



An insider told People magazine: “It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”



Katy and Orlando are yet to speak about their wedding plans publicly, but the news comes after the 35-year-old singer confirmed she is pregnant after dropping a hint in her new music video 'Never Worn White’, which was released on Wednesday (04.03.20).



At the end of the video, Katy can be seen cradling her baby bump, and later she took to Instagram Live to give a few more details on the exciting news.



She said: "I'm late ... but you already knew that.



"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”



Katy admitted she and Orlando - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - are "excited and happy" about their baby news.



She added: "So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.



"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.



"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."