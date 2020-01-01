NEWS Demi Lovato wants to 'make out' with Rihanna Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker has listed the 32-year-old singer as one of her top celebrity crushes, as she admitted she would love to collaborate with her on a song, as well as bag a kiss from the Fenty Beauty founder.



She confessed: “Look, I just wanna make out, okay? I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video. I don't know.”



Although she has a soft spot for the ‘Work’ singer, Demi is not looking for love at the moment and has taken herself off of dating apps, as she is focusing on her own health and wellbeing instead.



During an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, the 27-year-old singer said: "I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realised that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever.



"I have to, like, fight those battles on my own and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So, right now I'm single and spending my Saturday nights by myself. Laughing. Taking baths.”



The ‘Sober’ singer was recently linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly after they were spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywood - a members-only club in Los Angeles - together, but rumours were quickly squashed.



A source insisted there's "nothing romantic" going on between the duo, and they were simply at the club to "hang out with a mutual friend".



The insider also claimed that although they left the venue together, they departed in "separate vehicles", and are both still "very much single”.



Despite being single, Demi said she hopes to have settled down and started a family - whether that's with a woman or man - by the time her 20s are over.



She said recently: "I want to start a family.



"That would be dope. I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade."