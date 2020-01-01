G-Eazy and Juicy J sued over No Limit

G-Eazy and Three 6 Mafia star Juicy J are being sued over their 2017 tune No Limit.

According to new legal papers obtained by TMZ, Memphis-based DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love claim they own the rights to hip-hop classic Looking 4 Da Chewin, and allege G-Eazy's track sampled their 1993 record without permission.

The pair are suing for copyright infringement and want a slice of the profits from the release, which enjoyed success as the lead single from G-Eazy's fourth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned.

Although the track also features Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, and the remix also includes French Montana, Belly, as well as Juicy J, only G-Eazy and Juicy J are named in the lawsuit.

The Memphis artists' lawyer Alcide Honore told TMZ that Juicy J, real name Jordan Michael Houston, was named in the filing because he hails from Memphis, so he should have been aware of the infringement.

He added G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, is included as it's his track, and the other parties could be added to the lawsuit as the case progresses.

It comes after Juicy J and his Three 6 Mafia counterpart DJ Paul were both hit with separate lawsuits earlier this week.