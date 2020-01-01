NEWS Alesha Dixon doesn't want to wait too long to have another child Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old star has two daughters, six-year-old Azura and six-month-old daughter Anaya with her husband Azuka Ononye, is wary of being an older parent and she would rather try for a third baby sooner rather than later.



Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Thursday (05.03.20), she said: "I try not to look at it like that, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's something that I think about.



"Especially when I think about potentially having another baby - I do think I don't know if I want to be too old before I have another."



The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge revealed her eldest daughter keeps changing her mind about whether or not she wants another sibling, especially a little brother.



She said: "She has good and bad days. Some days she says no, and then other days she says, 'Yes, time for a brother now.' "Another one! I'm like, alright, let's focus on this one, shall we?"



Azura has adjusted to life with a younger sister, although she admitted to her mother Alesha that she has found it tough.



The 'Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker explained: "She had one day where she said, 'Oh mummy, it's really hard isn't it, having two children?'



"She did actually say that she missed it being just the three of us. 'But you did ask me for a sibling, you do know that mummy's done this for you?' "



Alesha previously said she goes to work for a break from parenting and joked she doesn't know what downtime is.

She quipped: "What's downtime? People always say, 'Have you got some downtime now?'



"Well if looking after a six month old and a six year old is downtime then yeah, I've got plenty of it. I do [go to work for a break], I actually do."