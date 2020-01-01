NEWS Sir Paul McCartney’s solo debut album to get 50th anniversary release for Record Store Day Newsdesk Share with :







Sir Paul McCartney’s solo debut album ‘McCartney’ is getting a special 50th anniversary release in time for Record Store Day next month.



The 77-year-old rocker released ‘McCartney’ back in 1970, one month before The Beatles’ swansong ‘Let It Be’, and on April 18 this year, the classic record will be re-released in a limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing.



The release will mark both Record Store Day 2020 - which takes place on April 18, the day the album hits shelves - and the 50th anniversary of the original.



Paul wrote every song and played every instrument on the album, with backing vocals provided by his then-wife Linda McCartney, whom he was married to until her death in 1998.



Linda’s presence is also felt in the album's iconic artwork, which features a bowl of cherries that she photographed on holiday in Antigua, as well as an image of Paul with their daughter Mary, now 50, as a baby, which was photographed on the family's farm in Scotland where some of the album was also written.



The eponymous album represented a creative rebirth for the ‘Hey Jude’ hitmaker, and the bare-bones home recording aesthetic imbued the album with an authentic lo-fi spirit, a much sought after sound that continues to retain a contemporary edge 50 years on.



The 50th anniversary Record Store Day limited edition of McCartney was pressed from a master cut by Miles Showell at half speed using the original 1970 master tapes at Abbey Road Studios.



It was made as a vinyl specific transfer in high resolution and without digital peak limiting for the best possible reproduction.

The album will be available in record stores on April 18.



‘McCartney’ track listing:



Side One:

‘The Lovely Linda'

‘That Would Be Something’

‘Valentine Day’

‘Every Night’

‘Hot as Sun/Glasses’

‘Junk’

‘Man We Was Lonely’



Side two:

‘Oo You’

‘Momma Miss America’

‘Teddy Boy'

‘Singalong Junk’

‘Maybe I'm Amazed’

‘Kreen-Akrore’