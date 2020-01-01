Dixie Chicks returning with first album in 14 years

The Dixie Chicks are gearing up to release their first album in 14 years.

The iconic group officially announced they would return with their comeback album, Gaslighter, which is their first release since 2006's Taking the Long Way, in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday.

Speaking to Lowe, they revealed that they have been working with producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff on the record, after penning its title track together.

"At the time, we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers, and we wrote with him and we're like, 'He needs to produce it,'" the band's multi-instrumentalist Emily Strayer said. "This needs to be the sound for this album, because he blew us away. It was such a fun song to start with."

The Dixie Chicks were once one of country music's biggest acts, but their career was derailed by a backlash to comments they made denouncing then U.S. President George W. Bush before the 2003 Iraq War.

Although they triumphantly responded with Taking the Long Way, a critical and commercial success, the band have stuck to touring since.

Gaslighter will be available from 1 May.