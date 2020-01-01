Katy Perry is glad she doesn't have to 'suck in' her stomach anymore

The 'Dark Horse' singer confirmed she is pregnant after dropping a hint in her new music video 'Never Worn White' - which was released on Wednesday (04.03.20) - and she's admitted she's pleased the happy news is now public knowledge and she doesn't need to try and keep her growing bump hidden.
Katy - who is engaged to Orlando Bloom - tweeted:
She tweeted: "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore
"or carry around a big purse lol (sic)"
A number of stars have congratulated Katy and Orlando on their baby news.
Katharine McPhee tweeted: "Congrats queen! Wishing you love and happiness always.(sic)"
Designer Jeremy Scott excitedly wrote on the 35-year-old star's Instagram announcement: "MY BABYS HAVING A BABY (sic)"
Music manager Scooter Braun simply wrote: "Congrats."
Cardi B was delighted by the news.
She quoted one of Katy's tweets and wrote: "OMMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG (sic)"
The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker is due to give birth this summer.
Speaking in an Instagram Live video, she began by saying: "I'm late ..
. but you already knew that.
"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."
Katy admitted she and Orlando - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - are "excited and happy" about their baby news.
She added: "So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.
"I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.
"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."